Wednesday coffee - Stop Taking Those Nano "Supliments" A.S.A.P. - THE PAY-TRIOT$ LIED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x
.
Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993
.
2015 CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for
Nanonetworks
https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&sca_esv=602175580&sxsrf=ACQVn08g47XTgxEFTAP-GKN20FNz3s2Kiw%3A1706465023931&source=hp&ei=_5a2Zd2TNsWh5NoP1J-lkAo&oq=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI4Q09ST05BOiBBIENvb3JkaW5hdGUgYW5kIFJvdXRpbmcgc3lzdGVtIGZvcgpOYW5vbmV0d29ya3NImRpQzxNYzxNwAXgAkAEAmAHCAaABwgGqAQMwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1
.
2020: Modelling and Implementation of Complex Systems.
EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2
.
2017 SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano - MIT.nano "CORONA PHASE MOLECULAR RECOGNITION"
https://rumble.com/v4am98u-january-31-2024.html
.
CORONA Nanonetworks
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Fimages%2Fgraphical-abstract%2Fcdt%2F20%2F8%2F001.jpg&tbnid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Farticle%2F95810&docid=P435HZqrASxcFM&w=523&h=400&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=dff8e5494271e65b#vhid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vssid=l
.
Please Help Share This Important Thread: https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1752873822838001735?t=V8HuTdE2_esD7KyWLF3xyQ&s=1rks-2015.html
.
Solving Generic Decision Problems by in-Message Computation in DNA-Based Molecular Nanonetworks
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-64991-3_9
.
The President's 2023 Budget requests nearly $2 billion for the NNI, the largest ever request since its inception. This reflects the widespread recognition of the potential for nanotechnology to contribute to agency missions and national priorities.
https://rumble.com/v41tfrq-december-17-2023.html
.
#1. The Nano Summit: Biology & Human Health - MIT.nano Dec. 2023
https://rumble.com/v4aqqyr-february-1-2024.html
.#2. Debkalpa Goswami—Implantable soft robotic platform for enhanced drug delivery - MIT.nano 2023
https://rumble.com/v4aqtr6-february-1-2024.html
.
#3. Melodi Anahtar, PhD candidate, Health Sciences & Technology - MIT.nano 2021
https://rumble.com/v4aqv9o-melodi-anahtar-phd-candidate-health-sciences-and-technology-mit.nano-2021.html
.
#1. SENSE.nano 2020 Symposium Session 3: Sensing at the level of body systems - MIT.nano
https://rumble.com/v4aqx2o-sense.nano-2020-symposium-session-3-sensing-at-the-level-of-body-systems-mi.html
.
#2. SENSE.nano 2020 Symposium Session 4: Sensing at the level of populations - MIT.nano
https://rumble.com/v4ar53x-sense.nano-2020-symposium-session-4-sensing-at-the-level-of-populations-mit.html
.
#4. SENSE.nano 2020 Symposium Session 1: Sensing at the level of cell and subcell - MIT.nano
https://rumble.com/v4ar84l-sense.nano-2020-symposium-session-1-sensing-at-the-level-of-cell-and-subcel.html
.
#1. Haluk Akay—Low-frequency energy harvesting at the MEMS scale - MIT.nano 2021
https://rumble.com/v4areo2-haluk-akaylow-frequency-energy-harvesting-at-the-mems-scale-mit.nano-2021.html