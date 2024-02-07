BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wednesday coffee - Stop Taking Those Nano "Supliments" A.S.A.P. - THE PAY-TRIOT$ LIED!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • 02/07/2024

Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

.

Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993

.

2015 CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for

Nanonetworks

https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&sca_esv=602175580&sxsrf=ACQVn08g47XTgxEFTAP-GKN20FNz3s2Kiw%3A1706465023931&source=hp&ei=_5a2Zd2TNsWh5NoP1J-lkAo&oq=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI4Q09ST05BOiBBIENvb3JkaW5hdGUgYW5kIFJvdXRpbmcgc3lzdGVtIGZvcgpOYW5vbmV0d29ya3NImRpQzxNYzxNwAXgAkAEAmAHCAaABwgGqAQMwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1

.

2020: Modelling and Implementation of Complex Systems.

EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2

.

2017 SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano - MIT.nano "CORONA PHASE MOLECULAR RECOGNITION"

https://rumble.com/v4am98u-january-31-2024.html

.

CORONA Nanonetworks

https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Fimages%2Fgraphical-abstract%2Fcdt%2F20%2F8%2F001.jpg&tbnid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Farticle%2F95810&docid=P435HZqrASxcFM&w=523&h=400&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=dff8e5494271e65b#vhid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vssid=l

.

Please Help Share This Important Thread: https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1752873822838001735?t=V8HuTdE2_esD7KyWLF3xyQ&s=1rks-2015.html

.

Solving Generic Decision Problems by in-Message Computation in DNA-Based Molecular Nanonetworks

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-64991-3_9

.

The President's 2023 Budget requests nearly $2 billion for the NNI, the largest ever request since its inception. This reflects the widespread recognition of the potential for nanotechnology to contribute to agency missions and national priorities.

https://rumble.com/v41tfrq-december-17-2023.html

.

#1. The Nano Summit: Biology & Human Health - MIT.nano Dec. 2023

https://rumble.com/v4aqqyr-february-1-2024.html

.#2. Debkalpa Goswami—Implantable soft robotic platform for enhanced drug delivery - MIT.nano 2023

https://rumble.com/v4aqtr6-february-1-2024.html

.

#3. Melodi Anahtar, PhD candidate, Health Sciences & Technology - MIT.nano 2021

https://rumble.com/v4aqv9o-melodi-anahtar-phd-candidate-health-sciences-and-technology-mit.nano-2021.html

.

#1. SENSE.nano 2020 Symposium Session 3: Sensing at the level of body systems - MIT.nano

https://rumble.com/v4aqx2o-sense.nano-2020-symposium-session-3-sensing-at-the-level-of-body-systems-mi.html

.

#2. SENSE.nano 2020 Symposium Session 4: Sensing at the level of populations - MIT.nano

https://rumble.com/v4ar53x-sense.nano-2020-symposium-session-4-sensing-at-the-level-of-populations-mit.html

.

#4. SENSE.nano 2020 Symposium Session 1: Sensing at the level of cell and subcell - MIT.nano

https://rumble.com/v4ar84l-sense.nano-2020-symposium-session-1-sensing-at-the-level-of-cell-and-subcel.html

.

#1. Haluk Akay—Low-frequency energy harvesting at the MEMS scale - MIT.nano 2021

https://rumble.com/v4areo2-haluk-akaylow-frequency-energy-harvesting-at-the-mems-scale-mit.nano-2021.html

