What is Love for one’s neighbour? Who in us evaluates our neighbour, who hates, and who loves him? How to understand oneself and one’s feelings? What does it mean to give Love to one’s neighbour? How to attain God's Love in oneself, how to develop and multiply it? How to accumulate God’s Love, and how to become its conductor by serving the Spiritual World? How to gain Life? Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
