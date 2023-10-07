WWIII Emergency Broadcast! Attack on Israel Will Lead To Wider War With Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas backed by Iranian Hezbollah has over run Southern Israel! Israel is in a state of war and has promised to unleash "hell".
Must watch analysis on the road to potential armageddon!
Trump Addresses Hamas Terrorist Attack While Speaking In Iowa
https://wltreport.com/2023/10/07/watch-now-trump-addresses-hamas-terrorist-attack-while/
Israeli Amb.: ‘This Is our 9/11’ and We Will ‘Change the Equation’ of Gaza as a ‘War Machine’ — ‘Never Again Is Today
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/10/07/israeli-amb-this-is-our-9-11-and-we-will-change-the-equation-of-gaza-as-a-war-machine-never-again-is-today/
Netanyahu vows to turn Gaza into 'rubble': Israeli PM tells Palestinians to 'leave now' and says Hamas will pay an 'unprecedented price' after they kidnapped grans and launched shocking attack that has left hundreds dead on both sides
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12605083/hamas-gunmen-kidnap-israeli-grandmothers-gaza-strip-reports-civilians-golf-carts.html/
Iran Celebrates Hamas Attack Of Israel
https://wltreport.com/2023/10/07/iran-celebrates-hamas-attack-israel/