Demonic AI, Blood Moons, Bill Gates’ Death Panels, Failed LA Mayor, and More - The JD Rucker Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed these topics:
AI Researchers Thought They Were Building 'Gods' But May Have Unleashed the Demonic
3 Blood Moons Are Coming This Year That Are All Appearing Around Major Days on the Hebrew Calendar
Bill Gates Calls for ‘Death Panels’ to Euthanize Citizens Not ‘Worthy of Healthcare’
LA Mayor Karen Bass Really Is to Blame for the Tragic Fires
Merrick Garland Fights to Release Jack Smith’s Final Report After Judge Cannon Blocks Release
Pam Bondi Needs to Go After ActBlue as Soon as She's Running the DOJ
The Bizarre Connection Between the Vegas Cybertruck Bomber and Mystery Drones
Our Sponsors:
Long-Term Storage Beef (Promo Code "JDR"): https://prepperfarms.com
Physical Gold and Silver for Retirement: https://rumblegold.com
MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr
Long-Term Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds