Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 16 – DEPOPULATION – EXTINCTION TOOLS NUMBERS 8-9

Extinction tool number 8 on our list: Chemtrails. After years of denial and ridicule, finally admitted to exist by our governments. Heavy metals are raining down on us, our bodies store them in our brains where they cause havoc. Number 9 on our list: Electrosmog. Every day we are bombarded with the invisible electromagnetic radiation from the use of wireless technology and mains electricity. Plus the ever increasing 5G… do you dare to find out what electrosmog actually does to your body and mind? Then get ready for some chilling facts in part 16!
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Myuu, Richard Schrieber, Alexander Nakarada,Savfk, Ender Güney
