PRAY FOR ISRAËL
The Dutch Trumpet
13 views • 10/11/2023

SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 6.30AM ISRAËL TIME A COMPLETE AND TOTAL CAUGHT BY A SURPRISE ATTACK OF THE PROXY TERORORSIT GROUP HAMAS

WHAT TOOK ISRAËL UNDER FIRE BY AIR BY GROUND AND BY WATER

NO ONE IN ISRAËL WAS PREAPARED FOR AND HAPPENED


ALL OF A SUDDEN.


PRAY FOR ISRAËL


SCRIPTURE

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Acts-1-6/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Isaiah-66-8/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Ezekiel-37-11/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Ezekiel-37-12/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Ezekiel-11-17/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Amos-9-15/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Isaiah-14-1/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Psalms-23-4/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Psalms-91-7/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Psalms-122-6/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Genesis-12-3/

FOOTAGE

Important statement from the IDF Spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari on Oct. 8.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrATeqHHw8Q


Israel declares ‘readiness for war’ after Palestinian militants launch salvo of rockets into country

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckxjtywzW5k

Capture of Civilians, Soldiers After Hamas Attack on Israel | WSJ News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMejmg2T6z8

Watch: Israel Readies Soldiers Along Gaza Border for Ground War | WSJ News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FlmDbeu9DM


NEWS

Video: Israeli woman bundled into a car as Hamas militants take hostages

https://metro.co.uk/video/israeli-woman-bundled-car-hamas-militants-hostages-3032883/

MUSIC

Israeli National Anthem - "Hatikvah" (Orchestral)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyuOFVK6D18

Shofar / Shema / Hatikva (feat. National Philharmonic Orchestra of London)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WikNpBSXINE

RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS

https://meirpanim.org/

https://zakaworld.org/

https://www.latet.org.il/en/

https://www.oneforisrael.org/israelis-relief-2023/

https://www.chabad.org/special/campaigns/israel/donate.htm

https://jewishfed.org/


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=BR9LYKLRK2SYW&source=url

YOU FIND THIS CHANNEL AT THE FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

MESSAGE - MEDIA

https://www.facebook.com/michel.deboer.315 Personal Page bilingual

https://www.facebook.com/groups/291037781247853/ Page bilingual

https://www.facebook.com/THE-DUTCH-TRUMPET-end-of-the-age-propehcy-news-285644358884780/

VIDEO - Media

https://odysee.com/@thedutchtrumpet:8

https://brandnewtube.com/@TheDutchTrumpet

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5bwNGTLImq1r/

https://rumble.com/user/TheDutchTrumpet

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/michel1410

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Vr4c7Un7c5DLsLJxJv2zQ

Keywords
bibleprayerprophecyisraelwararmygazahamasrelief fundbenjamin nethanyahu
