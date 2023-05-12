EVENTO 2023 05 Dino Tinelli intervista Roberto Morini 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incontro 29 Aprile 2023 a Cavaion Veronese
CON LA PRESENZA STRAORDINARIA DI
GIANCARLO INFANTE (FISICO TEORICO), DR. ELIA MENTA (INTERVISTATORE), ROBERTO MORINI (FISICO NUCLEARE E FILOSOFO) E DINO TINELLI (LIBERO RICERCATORE)
Stelle, clima, news, geocentrismo, comunicazione, indottrinamento, piante, onde....e altro ancora...