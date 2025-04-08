Pro-Palestine demonstration at Grand Central, NY - last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pro-Palestine demonstration at Grand Central, NY.
Adding, from last night.
US warplanes carried out additional airstrikes on Yemen tonight:
- 5 in Bani Hushaysh in Sana'a.
- 6 in Sanhan in Sana'a.
- 3 on Majzar in Marib.
- 1 on Jawba in Marib.
- 2 new strikes on Kamaran Island in Hodeideh (4 total).
Adding:
This morning, Wall Street is much more optimistic than it was yesterday.
Trump says the U.S. can produce iPhones domestically.
Apple stocks be like: “Guess I’ll die.”