"Word came out yesterday that both Hezbollah and Iran allegedly told Israel and the United States that unless Israeli hostilities HALT by sunrise tomorrow, it will be all-out war by tomorrow afternoon.
If open war is declared during the Hezbollah speech, it would take place
at 3:00 PM local time in Beirut/Tel Aviv, which translates to 9:00 AM
on the US East Coast."
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64102
THE END GAME OF THE US$ BONDS?
