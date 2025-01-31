Dead Son Club, Freemasonry, Hidden Hand, Homosexuality, Masculinity

SR 2025-01-30 Dead Son Club

Topic list:

* From bumper music to the Dead Son Club.

* Dead Son Club: EXPLAINED.

* Black Eye Club: EXPLAINED.

* Freemasonry, Shelton, Phelps, race, recap.

* Donald Trump Part 2 will deliver exactly what he did in Part 1.

* What does “Fast and Furious” tell the American people?

* Barack Obama: Teleprompter-reader-in-Chief

* Running through just a few Dead Son Club names.

* The Barbara Bush / “Aleistair” Crowley connection.

* Victims have choices (but can’t ask Cathy O’Brien).

* Why YHWH allows the Dead Son Club to work.

* Why was Nuremberg selected as the location to try a handful of expendable Nazis?

* Was Charles Chiniquy legit?

* Who has bragged on being of the “Hidden Hand”? —Faul McCartney?

* A take on the suppression of the Jesuits you’ll get nowhere else!

* “Jimmy” Carter, Zbigniew Brzezinski and Morning Joe Geary Scarborough.

* Where is Skinner Sights located?

* The incompetent far-Left female fire Chief of LA is a married homosexual who was given the care of 3 children.

* The Counselor-ette to the Grab’em-by-the-Pussy President.

* Andrew Tate and Donald Trump: the clowns of modern masculinity.

* Johnny puts out a call.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/