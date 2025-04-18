© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage shows US heavy equipment, helicopters leaving Syria amid Trump’s partial pullout order
The footage, shot by local media and residents in the country’s northeast, shows Chinook heavy transports and tractor trailers carrying Humvees, MRAPs, light trucks and support equipment on the move, in the air and on the ground.