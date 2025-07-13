Gaines Lost - Chip & Joanna's "Fun Social Experiment" Turns Ugly

July 13, 2025 - Chip and Joanna are lost. They’ve created a 1800s back-to-the-frontier series on HBO Max featuring two homosexual men raising their adopted boys. Join me to review their fall from grace and to pray for them!





