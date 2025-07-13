Gaines Lost - Chip & Joanna's "Fun Social Experiment" Turns Ugly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 13, 2025 - Chip and Joanna are lost. They’ve created a 1800s back-to-the-frontier series on HBO Max featuring two homosexual men raising their adopted boys. Join me to review their fall from grace and to pray for them!
