Nefarious: Decay

7 Deadly Worldviews: Stages Of Deception
1. Gnoticism
2. Legalism
3. Dualism
4. Darwinism
5. Utilitarianism
6. Syncretism
7. Secular Humanism
The Original Lie: ‘Ye Be Like God’
* All of this is God-killer stuff.
* The ‘_isms’ are fronts for what it really is.
p.s. A state of decay is not permanent; it’s a preparation status intended to destabilize the previous worldview and install a new one.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 2 March 2023
https://rumble.com/v2bl6by-wielding-power-the-paradigm-has-changed-guest-brian-festa-3223.html