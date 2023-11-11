China and the Marijuana Industry are Funding the Pro-Hamas Protestors in the U.S. | The Surveillence State is Strengthened by Willing Participants in AI

Follow BBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Fuel, Kingdom Kandy, and Kingdom Cup. Also, choose preventative health plans from the Functional Medical Institute.

- New items are arriving like the MyPillow 2.0 and MyMattress Topper 2.0. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Prepare your food supply with mRNA Vaccine free and organic Texas freeze-dried beef at https://freedomfirstbeef.com and use the code BATTLE for 10% off.

- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://4freedommobile.com Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Protect yourself from free radicals in your bloodstream with the new Z-Shield with powerful cleansing ingredients including turmeric. Visit https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BATTLEFRONT and use the code Battlefront for 5% off.





Sources:

https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1719751762301551033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1719751762301551033%7Ctwgr%5Eecd337ebe691414c763f7b2bfd792cbebcb80644%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fredstate.com%2Fbobhoge%2F2023%2F11%2F02%2Fhamas-terrorist-describes-murdering-children-admits-only-goal-was-to-indiscriminately-kill-n2165812

https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1721190862913163729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1721190862913163729%7Ctwgr%5E4b95d76edad67fb0b64182864dc152cec46963a4%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fredstate.com%2Fbobhoge%2F2023%2F11%2F05%2Fisrael-says-hamas-operating-out-of-hospitals-and-they-have-video-to-prove-it-n2165935

https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2023/11/02/hamas-terrorist-describes-murdering-children-admits-only-goal-was-to-indiscriminately-kill-n2165812

https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2023/11/05/israel-says-hamas-operating-out-of-hospitals-and-they-have-video-to-prove-it-n2165935

https://www.opindia.com/2023/10/islamist-arif-nashriyaat-with-over-90k-insta-followers-echoes-the-hamas-calls-for-a-global-jihad/

https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2023/11/05/idf-reveals-evidence-of-hamas-abuse-of-palestinian-civilians-hospitals-in-gaza/

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2023/11/barbarism_hamas_guns_down_its_own_people_fleeing_to_safety_in_south_gaza.html

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2023/11/08/you-are-next-man-whose-brother-was-kidnapped-by-hamas-warns-us-and-europe-1410932/

https://cywest.com

https://colonelretjohn.substack.com/p/panama-is-in-danger-of-falling-panama

https://colonelretjohn.substack.com/p/chinese-build-a-bigger-naval-presence

https://colonelretjohn.substack.com/p/who-is-funding-the-hamasantifatransgenderet