"If you poke the Russian bear with a stick, don't be surprised when he reacts." | Farage in 2014

"If you poke the Russian bear with a stick, don't be surprised when he reacts."



Nigel Farage, addressing the EU Parliament in 2014:



"This EU empire, ever seeking to expand, stated its territorial claim on the Ukraine some years ago. Just to make that worse... some NATO members said they too would like the Ukraine to join NATO."



"As we speak, there are NATO soldiers engaged in military exercises in the Ukraine. Have we taken leave of our senses? Do we actually want to have a war with Putin? Because if we do, we're certainly going about it the right way."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/