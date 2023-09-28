Judge tries to take down Trump with RIDICULOUS Mar-a-Lago ruling

Glenn Beck





Sep 27, 2023





A New York court has ruled that former president Donald Trump and some of his children have committed fraud for years, in part by inflating the value of Trump's properties. But Glenn has his doubts about the judge's ruling, specifically because he ruled that Mar-A-Lago is only worth $18 million. Glenn and Stu compare that ridiculous Mar-a-Lago ruling to the prices of much smaller and way less historic houses and condos in the Palm Beach area — and it only makes it more obvious that this is just another attempt to take down Trump.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_MoVBf02os