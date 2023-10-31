UK RALLY - in support of the Gaza Strip - brought with them a Complete List of '7000 Palestinian Citizens Killed' by Israel since October 7

At one of the rallies in support of the Gaza Strip in the UK, demonstrators brought with them a complete list of Palestinian citizens killed by Israel since October 7

Adding:

The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah (Houthis) Statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

We express our support and blessings for the jihad operation carried out by the Yemeni armed forces that targeted the criminal Zionist entity with a significant number of ballistic missiles and drones. We consider it a victory for the Muslim Palestinian people, a support for the jihad and resistance movements, and a triumph for the blood of children and women in Gaza, who suffer from the heinous crimes and atrocities committed by the Israeli enemy with the support of the United States and the West.

We commend the courage, principles, and stances of Mr. Leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, may Allah protect and preserve him, who has stood sincerely with the Palestinian people, the Palestinian cause, and Islamic sanctities from day one. He has proven by both words and actions that he stands with the nation and its issues against American and Israeli hegemony and arrogance.

We call upon the Arab and Islamic nations to bear their religious and moral responsibilities towards the Palestinian people, who are subjected to a genocidal war. We emphasize the right of the Palestinian people, the jihad and resistance movements, and all Islamic nations to defend Palestine and its Islamic sanctities until the occupation is defeated and completely withdrawn from Palestinian territories.

We also commend the role of the heroes of jihad and resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and elsewhere, and we affirm the solidarity of the Yemeni people with them against the Zionist entity and those who support it from the United States and the Western infidels.

Issued by the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah On the 16th of Rabi' al-Thani, 1445 AH Corresponding to the 31st of October, 2023 CE



