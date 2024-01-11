Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Antidote - The Explosive Truth, Origin, and Antidote for C19 - Dr Brian Ardis
channel image
CuresWanted
667 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
2637 views
Published 2 months ago

Watch this explosive interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis and Jason Shurka exposing the truth, origin, and unexpected antidote for C19 that ravaged the world. 

 

Dr. Bryan Ardis is a renowned doctor and researcher who has been at the forefront of uncovering the origins of C19 and finding ways to counter its effects. Despite facing resistance from major pharmaceutical companies, Dr. Ardis remains steadfast in his mission to unearth the truth. 

 

TLS has been closely monitoring Dr. Ardis's progress over the past year and supports his efforts to disseminate this vital information to a global audience. This interview serves to bring his valuable insights to the forefront. 

  

Share this interview far and wide to reach the world. 

https://thedrardisshow.com/ 

Keywords
nicotinehydrogen peroxidezincking cobraecolicorona viruskidney failureremdesivircovid vaccineregeneronmonoclonal antibodiesspike proteinsnake venomdr bryan ardisvancomycinkraitveklurynicotine receptorspyrazinesrun death is nearbungarotoxindna plasmidhypoxicnaringinboomslang angioedema

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket