Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(1 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, supported by aviation & artillery, repelled 10 attacks by assault groups of AFU 110th mechanised, 3rd assault & 118th territorial defence brigades close to Andreevka, Kleshcheyevka, Krasnogorovka, & Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy's losses over the past 24 hours have amounted to up to 150 UKR personnel killed or wounded, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Strela-10 SAM system, as well as 1 Plastun electronic-intelligence station.

▫️ 1 Polish-manufactured Krab artillery syst & 1 D-20 howitzer were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, 3 attacks launched by assault groups of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade and the 12th Azov Special Forces Brig close to Chervonaya Dibrova at (Lugansk People's Republic) & Serebryanskoye forestry were repelled by professional efforts of the Tsentr GOF, aviation & artillery.

◽️ AFU 63rd, 67th mech brigs' units have been hit near Torskoye (DPR) & Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ Up to 65 UKR personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks & 2 D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, the Vostok GOF repelled 4 attacks of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brig's assault groups close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ Ground-Attack Aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower systs defeated manpower & hardware of AFU 72nd mech, 58th mech infantry & 127th territorial defence brigs near Ugledar, Novomikhailovka & Urozhaynoye (DPR).

▫️Up to 35 UKR troops & 2 motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, 1 UK-manuf FH70, 2 D-20 howitzers, & 1 Grad MLRS were destroyed.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the RU grouping of forces, supported by Ground-Attack Aviation & helicopters, repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of the AFU 65th, 117th mech brigs close to Rabotino & Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, air strikes & artillery fire struck the personnel & hardware of the 65th Mech Brigade N of Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Up to 30 UKR personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehics, & 2 motor vehics were neutralised.

▫️ In addition, 1 D-20 howitzer, 1 D-30 howitzer & 1 U.S.-made M777 artillery syst were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation & artillery of the Zapad GOF inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of the 14th, 32nd mech, & 25th airborne brigs of the AF of UKR close to Zagoruikovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov reg), Rozovka & Novoselovskoye (LPR).



▫️Up to 25 UKR troops and two motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer and one Grad MLRS were destroyed.

◽️ 1 ammo depot of the AFU 1st Special OPs Brig was destroyed close to Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukr servicemen, 2 motor vehicles & 1 D-30 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

◽️2 AFU sabotage & recon groups' actions were repelled on Pereyaslavsky Island.

▫️ 1 warehouse of missile & artill weapons belonging to the UAF has been destroyed near Snegirevka (Nikolayevka reg).

▫️ OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 103 areas during the day.

▫️One P-18 air target detection and tracking radar station was destroyed near Nikanorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, the command and observation post of AFU 110th, 67th mechanised brigades close to Avdeevka, manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and the 38th Marine Brigade at the loading station close to Ukrainka (Zaporozhye region) were hit.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Five HIMARS MLRS shells and one U.S.-made JDAM aerial guided bomb were shot down.

▫️Moreover, 37 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Kremennaya, Krivosheevka, Verkhnekamenka, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Petrovskoye, Mariynka, Staromlynovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ocheretovatoye, Novofedorovka, and Vishnevoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 483 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,314 unmanned aerial vehicles, 439 air defence missile systems, 12,247 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,159 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,611 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,656 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.