X22 REPORT Ep. 3059b - Hunter, Treason Doesn’t Pay Well In The End, You’ll Love How This Movie Ends

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3059b - May 1, 2023

Hunter, Treason Doesn’t Pay Well In The End, You’ll Love How This Movie Ends

The [DS] is now struggling, the American people are not going along with their agenda. Companies are losing profits and the people are rejecting them. They are trying to get the narrative back but this is going to fail. Treason doesn't pay well in the end and Hunter is now in the hot seat. They will be going through his financials and the laptop is in play. The people are learning who and what the invisible enemy is and they are learning how to fight back. The people are going to love how this movie ends.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

