May 2025. Persecution of Christians in Finland.

Persecution of Christians has increased in Finland. Perps can be your neighbors, family members, government, law enforcement, military, crows, local youth, freemasons, they can be everywhere. Most of them do not know that they are programmed to do so, but some of them are also hired. Jesus said on the cross. Forgive them Father, because they do not know what they are doing. These lost souls work secretly for satan, because their evil deeds cannot stand the truth. They read the minds of their victims, and send thoughts and commands to our minds to persecute us. They do not tolerate dissenters, people who are saved and going to heaven, they hate people who do not take jabs and people who speak against the system. We believers must remain strong in faith, and pray for our enemies and forgive them. We are the light of the world and God in his mercy has chosen us to be his children. Time is short repent and believe in Jesus. Praise and glory to our Heavenly Father. Amen.





