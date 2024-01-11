The Canadian Experience | Philip Oldfield

We are now in the ‘new normal,’ a world without empathy, the unvaccinated effectively being dehumanised. How did all this come about, and what can be done to make it right?





DR PHILIP OLDFIELD OF THE CANADIAN COVID CARE ALLIANCE DISCUSSES:





I have seen former friends and families absolutely hating each other just because they hold a different stance on a particular issue, especially if it’s a very emotional one, such as one’s vaccines status. What has happened to just having a sensible dialog to establish the actual truth, and progressing to a positive course of action?





Unfortunately, not everything that is said on the media is true, but we do have the ability to think and weigh up what is said, and determine whether or not it makes sense. Tell a lie loud and often enough, and people will consider it as the truth. Why consider facts when we have accusations.





Today more than ever, we are being bombarded from so many different directions at once, that I am convinced we are losing the ability to think critically in order to discern what is the truth from the lies. As a result, we are losing out on what it means to be truly human.





In this podcast we are going to critically evaluate the sequence of events that has led up to the situation that we have today, and what can be done to make it right!





“Einstein said that the rational mind is a faithful servant, but the intuitive mind is a precious gift, and we live in a world that has honoured the servant but has forgotten the gift.” – Dr. Iain McGilchrist





