Texas Stand-Off
Published a month ago

RINOs Blame Trump

* Your gubment only inflicts pain and misery.

* Texas is fighting back against a facilitated invasion.

* 25 GOP-led states back Texas.

* TX Dems demand [Bidan] federalize the National Guard.

* This is open borders by design.

* [Bidan] regime wants you to believe it’s Texas’ fault.

* The establishment blames Trump for border chaos.

* It’s terrifying that these people are in charge.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (25 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/ZVfIlHMAt-s

