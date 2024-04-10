© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judge Napolitano: Jury selection will be telling in N.Y. criminal trial. Judge Andrew Napolitano said we won't know if Donald Trump can get a fair trial in his New York criminal case until we see how jury selection is handled.