CHRISTINE ANDERSON MEP: STOP COMPLYING!!! “YOU CANNOT COMPLY YOUR WAY OUT OF A TYRANNY”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEP Christine Anderson Issues Wake-Up Call: “You Cannot Comply Your Way Out of a Tyranny”
“In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well-being of regular people,” shared @AndersonAfDMdEP
.
“And it isn’t any different now,” she stressed.
“You cannot comply your way out of a tyranny. It is impossible. Trying to do so, you will only feed a gigantic alligator in the hopes of being eaten last. But guess what? Your turn will come,” @AndersonAfDMdEP
warned.
“Speak up! ... stop complying — start rebelling,” she urged. “In order to deal with this unfree world, to defy this unfree world, I have decided to become so absolutely free that my very existence is an act of rebellion. And that’s what we all need to do.”