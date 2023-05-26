CHRISTINE ANDERSON MEP: STOP COMPLYING!!! “YOU CANNOT COMPLY YOUR WAY OUT OF A TYRANNY”

MEP Christine Anderson Issues Wake-Up Call: “You Cannot Comply Your Way Out of a Tyranny” “In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well-being of regular people,” shared @AndersonAfDMdEP . “And it isn’t any different now,” she stressed. “You cannot comply your way out of a tyranny. It is impossible. Trying to do so, you will only feed a gigantic alligator in the hopes of being eaten last. But guess what? Your turn will come,” @AndersonAfDMdEP warned. “Speak up! ... stop complying — start rebelling,” she urged. “In order to deal with this unfree world, to defy this unfree world, I have decided to become so absolutely free that my very existence is an act of rebellion. And that’s what we all need to do.”

