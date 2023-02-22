© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Unplowed Field Of Sin.
Proverbs 21:4 (NIV).
4) Haughty eyes and a proud heart—
the unplowed field of the wicked—produce sin.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Distain and pride drive the Wicked to plow for their evil harvest.
