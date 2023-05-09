Actor Barry Duffield shares his Coincidence story !!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Actor, writer, and exponent of high physical fitness, Barry Duffield, speaks to Liz Gunn about his experience and injury post-taking the second dose.
This was originally filmed in collaboration with a UK online show. We are shortly following this up with an update on Barry's latest results.
Full video: https://rumble.com/v2ktkme-barry-duffield-actor-and-writer.html?mref=s9inf&mc=5hion
To contact Barry for work or to support him: [email protected].
Here is the original interview from the Baby Will Truth-a-thon on Counterspin to which Liz refers: https://rumble.com/v21k1nu-baby-will-truth-a-thon-part-7-jab-injured-warrior-barry-duffield.html
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1