Glenn THIS is how we SAVE our nation
High Hopes
3282 followers
217 views • 09/24/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 24, 2023


We are in what is possibly the final battle for the American way of life, Glenn says. But it's by no means a physical battle. It's a spiritual battle against true evil and Glenn warns that if we don't keep it that way, it will be the death of the American experiment. But as the Left's tactics grow dirtier, we shouldn't lose hope. The forces for good are growing stronger every day. Parents are standing up, the mainstream media has some new competition, and whistleblowers are letting the truth be known.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKe_Vmw2Qew

Keywords
americatruthglenn beckwhistleblowersspiritual battlefinal battledirty tacticssave our nationparents standing upforces for good stronger
