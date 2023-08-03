Niger's General Salifou-Mody speaks after his meeting with President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso.

Niger general Salifou-Mody visits Burkina Faso

“Our delegation had the honor and privilege of being received this evening by the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso. During this hearing, the situation in Niger was discussed. This situation is calm, this situation is under control.

We also talked about support. It must be said, we have received very strong support from Burkina Faso since, as you know, a number of ECOWAS countries have decided to apply severe sanctions measures against Niger. But in addition to these sanctions, there is talk of a military intervention.

During our exchanges, we spoke precisely about this situation because we would not like Niger to become a new Libya. And we will combine our efforts so that this situation does not occur. In coordination with our brothers in Burkina Faso, we have decided to undertake a number of activities to be able to deal with the situation, to secure our populations and to secure our two countries.” Salifou-Mody



