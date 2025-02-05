Maximalist Positions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rock ’Em Sock ’Em
* Hit them with everything, all at once.
* Libs don’t know how to respond.
* DJT means it; he’s not bluffing.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | Episode 2416 (5 February 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6h8c1m-trump-shocks-the-world-with-major-announcement-ep.-2416-02052025.html