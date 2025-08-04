“We Were ORDERED To Stand Down On October 7th!” - Says IDF Soldier

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A former Israeli soldier testified that on October 7th 2023, the day of the Hamas attacks, troops were unexpectedly ordered to cancel all border patrols and stand down between 5:20 and 9:00 a.m., despite Gaza being one of the most heavily surveilled areas in the world. this strange directive raised serious doubts, especially since the attack began just over an hour later, and the official explanation about a sniper threat didn’t add up for soldiers stationed close to the fence.
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger present a broader theory that Israeli leadership, including Netanyahu, intentionally empowered Hamas over more moderate Palestinian factions to justify military action and territorial expansion. The soldier, now injured and reflecting on the events, expressed confusion, betrayal, and a desire for the truth, believing that the attacks were used as a political pretext at great human cost.
