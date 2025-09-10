BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reverse Fatty Liver Naturally with Guest Marie Strickler
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
110 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
57 views • 1 week ago

Is your liver keeping you healthy or quietly making you sick? In this episode, Dr. Hotze explains the critical role your liver plays in detoxifying your body, producing vital proteins and nutrients, and maintaining energy and wellness. He uncovers how common lifestyle factors like processed foods, seed oils, sugar, and environmental toxins lead to insulin resistance, weight gain, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

You’ll also hear a remarkable success story from Marie Strickler, a guest who reversed fatty liver disease with natural treatments, dietary changes, and intravenous alpha-lipoic acid therapy. Instead of relying on conventional medicine’s limited options, Marie discovered the body’s ability to heal when given the right support.

This episode will challenge you to think differently about liver health, why prevention is key, and how natural solutions can restore energy, vitality, and wellness at any age.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthliver healthfatty livernaturaldr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy