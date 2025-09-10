Reverse Fatty Liver Naturally with Guest Marie Strickler

Is your liver keeping you healthy or quietly making you sick? In this episode, Dr. Hotze explains the critical role your liver plays in detoxifying your body, producing vital proteins and nutrients, and maintaining energy and wellness. He uncovers how common lifestyle factors like processed foods, seed oils, sugar, and environmental toxins lead to insulin resistance, weight gain, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

You’ll also hear a remarkable success story from Marie Strickler, a guest who reversed fatty liver disease with natural treatments, dietary changes, and intravenous alpha-lipoic acid therapy. Instead of relying on conventional medicine’s limited options, Marie discovered the body’s ability to heal when given the right support.

This episode will challenge you to think differently about liver health, why prevention is key, and how natural solutions can restore energy, vitality, and wellness at any age.

