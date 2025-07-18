BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are There Blood Moons Rising? with Mark Hitchcock (Part 2)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
46 views • 2 months ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/are-there-blood-moons-rising-mark-hitchcock-part-2

-------


In today’s program, Tom wraps a two-part series with guest, Mark Hitchcock. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. This is part 2 of our conversation, a discussion about prophecy, and, in particular, blood moons. That’s a teaching that’s come into the church, and people are excited about it, but it has raised a bit of controversy. And it should, because we have to question whether it’s biblical or not. The perspective – I don’t care who it is – whatever the person is teaching, if they claim to be speaking for the Bible, then we have a resource to check out what they’re saying, just as the Bereans did in Acts 17:11.


So my guest, as we get on with this, is Mark Hitchcock. He’s the pastor-teacher of Faith Bible Church in Edmond, OK, and the author of a number of books dealing with biblical prophecy, and in particular, that addresses this subject, is Blood Moons Rising, which we offer here at The Berean Call.

Mark, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Mark: Yeah, thanks for having me back again.

Keywords
dave huntberean callta mcmahonmark hitchcock
