⚡️Zelensky replacing Victory Day with Europe Day (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/19780) shows how EU Chief von der Leyen wants to take REVENGE for her NAZI ancestors’ crushing defeat in WW2 - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova.
🗣Could this be done with the Holocaust, for example? Take it and rename it, rewrite it, say that it didn’t exist. Can you imagine this? - Zakharova.