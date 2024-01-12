GRAVE OF GIANTS: EPISODE I - "THE PROPHECY" (Blender Film Short 35mm 200hr render)

Step into the realm of ancient legends and colossal enigmas as we dive deep into the fascinating world of the Book of Giants and the enigmatic figure, Mahway the Giant. Join me as we embark on a journey through time, history, and mythology.









WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com





WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504





INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward





FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237





BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023





ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e





SUDDEN WAVE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@SuddenWave





SUBSCRIBE

LIKE And SHARE