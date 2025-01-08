19 - The Ultimate Guide to Shipping Your Belongings to El Salvador - Short 19 #MovingToElSalvador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See full video at: https://youtu.be/yXqjtt0_qdo
Here is a list of prohibited items that another company gave to us:
· Items not allowed: New properties (it is considered a “new property” for every item that has less than 6 months of use), porn of any kind, alcohol, guns, drugs and flammable products.
Prohibited Items:
· Food of any kind: canned, spices, pet food, dehydrated, etc.
· or Liquor of any kind
· Chemical personal hygiene items: shampoo, soap, mouthwash, etc.
· Chemical cleaning items: disinfectants
· or Medicines
· Chemical products: cosmetics, perfumes, body creams, paints, sprays or aerosols, etc.
· or drugs
· Weapons and ammunition
· Pornographic material of any kind
· or Jewelry/Money
In the event that customs finds any of the aforementioned items, it will impose high fines, warehousing, delays and may even cause confiscation of the shipment