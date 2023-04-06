© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dllkjf396
4/4/2023 【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】Galvin Wax, President of the New York Young Republican Club: It is un-American that political dissidents posing threats to the system got targeted, and we have to fight back and call it out!
4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】加文·瓦克斯, 纽约青年共和党俱乐部主席: 持不同政见者因为对现有体制造成威胁而受到打击，这不符合美国精神，我们必须要反抗并大声疾呼！
