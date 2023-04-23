BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PENTAGON is Cornered in Syria! Russian Pilots have started Threatening US troops in SAR!
439 views • 04/23/2023

For several days now, the Western press has been discussing the aggressive behavior of Russian pilots toward American troops in Syria. The Syrian media also confirm this fact. It is reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces not only intensified the pursuit of American troops but also increased the frequency of training attacks on American military bases located on the territory of this Arab republic. The US military complains that Russian fighter jets are flying literally over their heads just a few feet from the ground. It is also worth noting the incident, that occurred in early April of this year. According to American pilots, the Russian Su-35 violated the airspace of the US military base. As a result, F-16 fighters were lifted into the air to intercept Russian Su-35.


syria russian air force usa occupation
