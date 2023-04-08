Donbass Front Lines Inflamed By Positional Battles

Heavy fighting continues along the entire front line in the Donbas.

There are no significant changes on the northern fronts in the Starobilsk direction. Mutual artillery duels continue along the entire contact line.

Russian troops are breaking through Ukrainian defenses on the outskirts of Makeyevka, pushing Ukrainian forces away from the Svatovo-Kremennaya road. During the week, several Ukrainian strongholds were captured by Russian forces.

Russian troops also continue offensive operation in the forest area to the south of Kremennaya. So far, no significant progress has been achieved.

In Bakhmut, all administrative city buildings have come under the control of the Wagner PMCs, whose fighters are pushing the remaining Ukrainian units to the western outskirts of the city. According to the head of the Wagner PMC, the AFU military continues to resist, despite the fact that Russian forces have already occupied most of the city. Prigozhin reported that the remaining defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is arranged in the city, mainly in the multi-storey buildings in western quarter.

In the central district, Russian assault groups reached the police station. They reportedly took control of the Atlantic Hotel, which allows to threaten Ukrainian forces near the Metallurg Stadium.

In the north-western district of Bakhmut, street fighting continues south of the Alley of Roses.

On the outskirts of the city, fierce battles continue in the village of Orekhovo-Vasilevka. Neither side can seize the advantage and gain a foothold in the village. The Russians continue their assault in Khromovo. The Ukrainian military is counterattacking in the area of Ivanovo in an attempt to push away the PMCs from the road to Konstantinovka. Positional battles continue in the direction of Seversk.

After the tactical advance of the Russian units in Maryinka, they failed to develop significant success. Russian troops, with the support of aviation, continue to inflict fire damage to the enemy in the western quarters of the town. Ukrainian units attempt to counterattack.

Having no success on the fronts, the Ukrainian Nazis continue to carry out cruel and senseless from a military point of view attacks on the civilian population of Donbass.

The Ukrainian military once again shelled the Donetsk agglomeration and other settlements of the republic. In the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, a car repair center was damaged by a strike from the HIMARS MLRS. Nine civilians were killed and more than ten others were injured.

Also, the Ukrainian Nazis attacked a bus stop in the city of Lisichansk with heavy artillery. Three civilians were killed and one was wounded.

On the night of April 7, Ukrainian formations tried to hit Melitopol with the HIMARS MLRS, but Russian air defense systems managed to intercept all the missiles.

