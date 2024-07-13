BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JULIE GREEN | Overcoming Depression, Hearing from God, The Downfall of Biden, Obama and the Democrat Machine | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
32 views • 10 months ago

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com







Julie Green

WEBSITE: www.jgminternational.org

RUMBLE: https://www.jgminternational.org/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/jgminternational/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/julieGMinistry

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@Mornings_with_Julie_JGM



Julie Green started preaching in 2010 and was an associate pastor at Faith Family Fellowship from 2013-2022, where her father is the Head Pastor. She has been married to her husband for over 20 years, and they have three sons.

Julie’s father and mother became born again and were filled with the Holy Spirit while her mother was pregnant with Julie. Her father went to Rhema Bible College, where she was first introduced to the message of faith. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 5, was filled with the Holy Spirit, and started laying hands on the sick.

Julie learned to live a life of faith through the Word and the teachings of many ministries. She also acknowledges that many powerful men and women of God have personally helped her in her spiritu


