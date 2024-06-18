BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I INVESTIGATED THE 🌆 CITY OF SËGGZ OFFENDERS…
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
82 views • 11 months ago

Get 20% off DeleteMe US consumer plans when you go to http://joindeleteme.com/TYLER and use promo code TYLER at checkout!


DeleteMe International Plans: https://international.joindeleteme.com/


POST CLIPS OF THIS VIDEO AND WIN $500:

Whoever has the most viewed TikTok / Short in 1 week using a clip from this video I will CashApp/PayPal/Venmo you $500! Post however many times you want!!

(RULES: You must tag my TikTok / YouTube @ and put "YouTube: Tyler Oliveira” in the video description)


Link the unedited footage for you to clip!

https://we.tl/t-9vd8DnsFxL


FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM - @tyleroliveiraofficial

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER - @tyleraloevera

FOLLOW ME ON TIK TOK - @tyler.oliveira


Business inquiries: [email protected]


Support me on patreon for extended / uncensored cuts of videos! https://www.patreon.com/TylerOliveira


DISCLAIMER:

This video is for educational and documentary purposes only. It contains material that may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers, but it is presented in a truthful and non-exploitative manner. The views expressed in this video do not necessarily reflect the views of the creator or YouTube.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxvB3eyfQxg

