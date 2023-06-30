Can the Bible's Claims Be Substantiated?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/can-bibles-claims-be-substantiated
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
We’ve been going through Dave Hunt’s book Seeking and Finding God: In Search of the True Faith. Over the last couple of weeks in this first segment of our program, we’ve been giving evidences to substantiate the claims that the Bible makes that it is the only true Word of God. And as we’ve stated, only the Bible has features that really can substantiate its claim. Now, we’ve covered – what? Historical accuracy, its scientific accuracy, its archeological support, its perfect continuity and harmony of content presented by 40 writers over a span of about 1,600 years. Yet, Dave, as miraculous (and I really have to say miraculous) as all of that is, there is something else that is even more astounding in substantiating the claim that the Bible is indeed the only inspired Word of the one true God, and that’s prophecy.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall