Can the Bible's Claims Be Substantiated?
The Berean Call
16 views • 06/30/2023

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/can-bibles-claims-be-substantiated

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


We’ve been going through Dave Hunt’s book Seeking and Finding God: In Search of the True Faith. Over the last couple of weeks in this first segment of our program, we’ve been giving evidences to substantiate the claims that the Bible makes that it is the only true Word of God. And as we’ve stated, only the Bible has features that really can substantiate its claim. Now, we’ve covered – what? Historical accuracy, its scientific accuracy, its archeological support, its perfect continuity and harmony of content presented by 40 writers over a span of about 1,600 years. Yet, Dave, as miraculous (and I really have to say miraculous) as all of that is, there is something else that is even more astounding in substantiating the claim that the Bible is indeed the only inspired Word of the one true God, and that’s prophecy.

bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon
