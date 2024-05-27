Cell Phone and your Microwave Oven Connection

I should of added a cup of water in the microwave. Sorry I do not use a microwave!

Smart Meters has a Switch Mode Power Supply which creates harmonics and transients and that is installed in the meter in advance of the voltage sensor and current which they call the Halifax sensor. So, what ever output of that SMP is feeding to the current sensors and the Voltage sensors of the meter and this is an important thing and I will explain why.

You have a 120-volt sine wave which is really 167 volt Peak to Peak and then you have transients that are above 60HZ. but injects additional voltage this voltage is out of phase it's not the same curve. This is injecting additional voltage, there is now more Voltage than what you are actually using. You cannot use this Dirty Power. Your appliances only run from the 60 cycles, so the sensors in the meter are seeing Voltages that you cannot consume but see and counts.

The meter manufactures left out a very simple thing that is in all other household devices it is called an EMC Filter. This would of cost the meter manufacturers about 2.00 to add this to every meter power supply and all these voltage transients would have been prevented, so all these people complaining about sudden higher than ever bills.

These meters don't repeat for accuracy they never talk about precision. The Analog Meters we have had all these times have been relatively repeatable.

History just keeps repeating itself!

Smart Meter cost 2000 and the dirty power could have been resolved by installing a inductor and a capacitor for 2$ this would of pushed the energy to the neutral or the ground.

The Smart Meter runs on one leg 120 volts and uses a switch mode power supply to reduce to 5 volts the Halifax sensor calculates Amps and Volts both. Which you get charged for all the Dirty power that rides above the 60Hz sine wave?

The analogue meter runs on 240 and picks up the amperage and runs on eddy current and makes the wheel turn which the gears turn the dials to convert to KWh