(12.) How to Afford the Wraparound Physical and Mental Services & Home
28 views • 9 months ago
GREATSWIFT.CLUB Homeless Housing
SARAP Center Community Renewable Energy Facilities Proposal
Government Buy One, Receive One, Family House Plan
Approximately 600,000 homeless in the United States can have a home with all costs paid. Contracted Builders under the GREATSWIFT.CLUB will absorb the total cost of the homes and all facilities within the SARAP Center Community.
SARAP Center Community will be a neighborhood complete with surrounding Homes, Schools, Offices, Medical counseling units, Portable Farm's and Stores, all facilities operating on renewable energy.
SARAP Center Community will contain 400 Homes, housing an average of 5 members per household, time’s 400 unit’s, equal’s 2,000 residents per community. The cost to the SARAP Center Contracted Builder will be $30,240,000 each.
https://youtu.be/eQFpsuPj6_U?si=t-mrO44em2NE-8XZ
