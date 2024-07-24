(12.) How to Afford the Wraparound Physical and Mental Services & Home

SARAP Center Community will contain 400 Homes, housing an average of 5 members per household, time’s 400 unit’s, equal’s 2,000 residents per community. The cost to the SARAP Center Contracted Builder will be $30,240,000 each.

SARAP Center Community will be a neighborhood complete with surrounding Homes, Schools, Offices, Medical counseling units, Portable Farm's and Stores, all facilities operating on renewable energy.

Approximately 600,000 homeless in the United States can have a home with all costs paid. Contracted Builders under the GREATSWIFT.CLUB will absorb the total cost of the homes and all facilities within the SARAP Center Community.

