THE COLOSSAL CHIMPOUT 🦍 OF RAJA JACKSON [LACK OF IMPULSE CONTROL OR JUST HIGH AS BALLS⁉️]

THIS IS ONE OF THE INTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF THE KALERGI PLAN:





This was the moment that started it all:





https://x.com/CagesideAccess/status/1959493483514741233





Cageside Access - Raja Jackson, son of Rampage, jumped into the ring and KO’d a pro wrestler 😳





#MMA





The thumbnail comes from this X post:





The Raja Jackson situation is a perfect example of how toxic society has become due to live streaming and internet culture.





A man can get rage baited by kids into nearly killing another man while the spectators are somehow so desensitized/unfamiliar with violence they do nothing.





Source: https://x.com/CagesideAccess/status/1959493114457960480





https://sports.yahoo.com/wrestling/breaking-news/article/raja-jackson-son-of-mma-legend-rampage-appears-to-brutally-assault-pro-wrestler-in-disturbing-video-070243620.html





One other point to note: Why is it that we are discussing an arrest of Raja...when we've all but ignored the PANTSUITWARPIG, Hilliary Diane Rodham Clinton, who along with her work husband Slick Willy, whom are responsible for at least 104 questionable deaths and/or murders?





Anthony Fauci, with the pushing of the COVIDIOCRACY?





Bill 'Wilhemina' Gates, also pushing the death jabs and FrankenFoods and blocking of the sun?





Need go any further?





VfB refuses to to be silent in a society in which UTTER scumbags occupy any level above gutter slime 🥸