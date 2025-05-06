© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two more American B-52 bombers heading to Diego Garcia — long-range crafts to join 6 B-2A stealth bombers that have already struck several Houthi targets in Yemen
Video from early this morning. Before Trump announced, Yemen said they would not fight anymore. 2 videos about this, posted.. Cynthia
Middle East escalation?
Adding: 4 killed and 39 wounded in US-Israeli airstrikes on the Hodeidah province yesterday, Yemen's Ministry of Health in the "Ansar Allah" government reports.