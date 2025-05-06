Two more American B-52 bombers heading to Diego Garcia — long-range crafts to join 6 B-2A stealth bombers that have already struck several Houthi targets in Yemen

Video from early this morning. Before Trump announced, Yemen said they would not fight anymore. 2 videos about this, posted.. Cynthia

Middle East escalation?

Adding: 4 killed and 39 wounded in US-Israeli airstrikes on the Hodeidah province yesterday, Yemen's Ministry of Health in the "Ansar Allah" government reports.