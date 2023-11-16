The Philosophy of the New Biology Clinic - Dr. Tom Cowan - 11/15/23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this webinar, Dr. Cowan discusses the principles of the New Biology and the philosophy of the New Biology Clinic, and how we started our clinic. Get $100.00 off of your membership activation fee for a limited time when you sign up for a membership! Use code 100OFF *All caps must be used https://newbiologyclinic.com/ source: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/GMT20231115-184518_Recording_avo_1280x720:d?lid=queue