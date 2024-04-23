Pets in Love





Apr 23, 2024





Don't Waste Time To Help Me! Poor Dog Gave Up On His Body's Tearful End

Feni's story is so freaking to me. The devil operation was made on his body.





In late February, Feni was found knocked down on the road in Bataysk. He was operated on there. Unfortunately, the suture didn't heal, and osteomyelitis started. The child was rotting alive. What's more hurtful, the doctors decided to euthanize the dog. A group of compassionate souls refused to give up on Feni. They believed that every life was worth saving, no matter the odds. Feni was transported to Moscow, where he received the specialized care he desperately needed.





At the hospital, tests revealed the presence of parvo, making the situation even more challenging. Additionally, it wasn't a callus stuck on Feni's back at such an angle; it was a bone!!!!, with some holes on his body. Moreover, there was a suspicion on the ultrasound that Feni had a bullet in his paw. Yes, he was also shot! What could a completely harmless dog child weighing 10 kg fit?





