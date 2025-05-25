Putin and Trump just changed EVERYTHING, and the globalists are panicking | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world order is being rewritten right before our eyes. It started yesterday with that two hour phone call with Trump and Putin. Right after the call, literally moments after the phone call ended, the European Central Bank issued an alert warning that they might have to take away your gold because things are about to get bumpy. Peace in Ukraine is a major threat to these globalists. How will it end?