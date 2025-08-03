BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AMERICAN NINJA IMPOSTOR #32 - CALEB BERGSTROM
aletheiaartemis
aletheiaartemis
56 views • 1 month ago

married to Ashley Bergstrom (American ninja impostor #29) Caleb Bergstrom has many female gender markers that are quite suspicious. 🤨 

It seems American ninja warrior also has many females pretending to be male and competing which begs the question: can ftms normally athletically outperform real males just with their hormone treatments or are there performance enhancing drugs that they have access to? That would make sense to me, since they don’t drug test after all… 

These are questions I don’t have answers to, but until then I’m just gonna keep looking at the forensic evidence. 

#americanninjawarrior #ninjawarrior #nbc #msnbc #sasuke #msnbc #nbcsports #sports #NOmenInWomensSports #toxicmasculinity #SaveWomensSports #protectwomenssports #biologicalmale #sexmatters #hollywood #ProtectGirls #BOYcott #womenarewatching #Maga #Maga2025 #FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT #truth #truthmatters #exposethetruth #truths #truthsocial #women #transcult #misogyny #titleix #savethechildren #androgenizingsociety #transgender #misogyny #whatisawoman #terf #sexism #hesaman #sexmatters #elitegenderinversion #egi #forensics #hollyweird #THEGREATAWAKENING #notawoman #transgender #genderinversion #mindcontrol #NCSWIC #wwg1wga #LetWomenSpeak #secretsociety #secretsocieties #welcometothegreatawakening #openyoureyes #clownshow #enjoytheshow #transgenderism #ftm #mtf #whistleblower #exposethetruth #Deepstateexposed 

#Sports #womensports #fitness #Americanninjawarrior #ninjawarrior

#transgender #nbc #realitytv #Hollywood #hollyweird #egi #elitegenderinversion #forensics #sasuke #rockclimbing #gymnastics #parkour #titleix #impostoramongus #ocr



Keywords
hollywoodfitnesssportsrock climbingnbchollyweirdparkourforensicsgymnasticselite gender inversionreality tvsasukewomens sportsegininja warrioramerican ninja warriorimpostor among ustitleix
Chapters

01:42- gait analysis

